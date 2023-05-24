Forecast Outlook - 05/24/23

Gusty southwest winds continue this afternoon valley-wide between 20-30 MPH, with gusts topping 40 at times. We’ll keep the drier air in place through Memorial Day weekend, bringing mostly sunny skies through Saturday.

Our “coolest” day of the week will be Friday with a high of 90°. Temperatures warm into the low to mid-90s over the weekend under mostly sunny skies.

A few clouds will build in Sunday afternoon and Monday, but we’ll stay rain-free over the next 7 days.

