Dallas Stars apologize to Golden Knights, NHL for ‘actions’ of some of team’s fans during Game 3

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Dallas Stars on Wednesday morning issued an apology statement to the Golden Knights and the National Hockey League in response to the behavior of some of the team’s fans during Game 3.

Towards the end of the second period of Tuesday night’s Game 3, some spectators at the American Airlines Center opted to voice their frustration with the Dallas Stars by throwing items down onto the ice.

In a statement Wednesday, Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts called the actions “unacceptable” and said they “put the safety of players and fans at risk.”

In addition to the antics of some of the team’s fans, NHL Player Safety announced that Stars captain Jamie Benn will have a hearing Wednesday for cross-checking against Golden Knights’ Mark Stone.

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was ejected because of his hit on Mark Stone less than two minutes into Game 3, according to AP.

Dallas’ Jamie Benn will have a hearing today for Cross-checking against Vegas’ Mark Stone. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 24, 2023

The Golden Knights went on to shut out the Stars 4-0, taking a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Final and are now just one more win away from making it to another Stanley Cup Final.

