The Buffet at Bellagio to open for dinner service

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Buffet at Bellagio will now open its doors for dinner five nights a week, according to a news release.

MGM Resorts International says Bellagio’s dinner service at The Buffet will debut starting Wednesday, May 24.

According to the Bellagio, the buffet’s dinner service will launch with The Italian Grill, “a special culinary experience taking place every Wednesday with a selection of Italian specialties featured such as Pistachio-Crusted Lamb, Fiorentina-style Prime Rib, Osso Buco, Rosemary Brisket, and Lemon Roasted Chicken, along with fresh salads and seasonal soups that accompany hearty sides and delicious desserts.”

The company notes that diners can also add an all-you-can-drink package, which features house wine, draft beer, mimosas and select cocktails.

The Buffet will be open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For pricing and more information, visit https://bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/the-buffet.html.

