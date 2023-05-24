Bally’s chairman answers questions on ballpark deal, sports theme for brand-new hotel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bally’s Corporation is making a significant investment to bring a ballpark to Las Vegas, offering the Oakland A’s the nine acres of land at the site of the Tropicana Hotel and a $175 million commitment from GLPI.

FOX5 spoke with Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim on the vision for the site, a possible theme for a brand-new new hotel alongside a proposed ballpark, how locals can make it to the site and avoid traffic and the hopes for a “sports corridor” among the growing number of arenas by the Strip.

