Airport warns Memorial Day travelers to prepare for runway maintenance and wind delays

Harry Reid International Airport provided an update on the ongoing runway maintenance Tuesday, which has been contributing to some delays at the airport over th
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:37 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport provided an update on the ongoing runway maintenance Tuesday, which has been contributing to some delays at the airport over the last month.

Spokesperson Joseph Rajchel said the airport is halfway through the maintenance process on one of the north-south runways, parallel to Las Vegas Boulevard. That runway is expected to re-open in mid-June.

Then, another north-south runway will close for about six weeks for the routine maintenance, that needs to be done every 10 to 15 years.

“It’s work that needs to be done. We need to be prepared. This airport needs to be ready for Formula 1, for the special events,” said Rajchel. “This was the best time of year for us to be able to do this project and get this work completed, and we are doing what we can to make it as seamless as possible.”

For anybody traveling through Harry Reid during the busy Memorial Day weekend, especially flying into Las Vegas, Rajchel said be prepared for delays.

He added that some factors, like wind, are beyond their control, forcing air traffic controllers to switch to different runways.

Harry Reid is already down from four runways to three due to the maintenance, limiting the space for planes on the tarmac.

“We plan for this project at this time of year because of what historical weather patterns have shown us, but we have seen some atypical weather, some winds that are what cause this change in the runway configuration leading to the delays, and so even though we were planning for the construction, we can’t always be prepared for the weather that might cause some of these delays.”

The airport has taken all measures to prepare for the expected 600,000 travelers from Friday to Monday during Memorial Day weekend.

However, travelers should still anticipate delays and ensure they have necessary supplies, such as medications, in case their trip takes longer than expected.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donavyn Propst
Coroner IDs high school senior killed in northwest Las Vegas crash
Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip
Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Housekeeper accused of stealing $1M in jewelry from Las Vegas hotel room
Las Vegas local turns $1 bet into $16K jackpot while celebrating her birthday
Las Vegas local turns $1 bet into $16K jackpot while celebrating her birthday
A bat.
First 2023 case of rabies in Nevada confirmed in Clark County

Latest News

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police respond to armed man barricaded in residence near country club
The number of chess players in Southern Nevada is on the rise
The next generation of chess masters making moves in the valley
Airport warns Memorial Day travelers to prepare for runway maintenance and wind delays
Video poker machines under a tent for a pop-up casino in Las Vegas
Pop-up casino operates under a tent for eight hours to retain gaming license