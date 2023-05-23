Tom Brady to buy stake in Raiders, owner tells ESPN

Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the film "80 for Brady," Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the...
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the film "80 for Brady," Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and Mark Anderson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Recently retired and seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, pending NFL approval, principal owner Mark Davis told ESPN on Monday.

“We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders, and it’s exciting because he will be just the third player in the history of the National Football League to become an owner,” Davis said.

George Halas and Jerry Richardson were the other two.

Brady and Davis also have a business relationship with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Davis is the majority owner, and Brady has a stake in the club.

[Tom Brady now part owner of Las Vegas Aces]

At least 24 NFL owners will need to approve Brady’s deal with the Raiders.

He also has a 10-year, $375 million broadcasting contract with Fox Sports than begins in 2024.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the way to his first title, in 2002, Brady beat the Raiders in an AFC playoff game after having a fumble overturned in the famous “Tuck Rule” game.

