Summer camps available for children across Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As summer has begun for Clark County School District students, many local day camps are kicking off around the Las Vegas Valley.

Now through early August, the city of Las Vegas, Clark County, Henderson, and local Boys and Girls Clubs across the area are hosting day camps, featuring arts and crafts, sports, meals, and so much more. Prices, dates and locations vary by recreation center, see each site for more details.

In addition to day-to-day camps, several special camps are being offered. These camps are offered by the City of Las Vegas at the new Ernest & Betty Becker Family Technology Community Center, located at 2221 Maverick St.:

Drone Soccer Camp (ages 12-15)

Tuesday-Friday, June 20-23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, plus a Drone Soccer demonstration and competition June 24, 8-11 a.m.

Dive into the world sport of Drone Soccer! Build and program your own drone, learning to fly, and obtaining an FAA Trust Certification. Work as a team to compete and win matches and become an air sports champion! We will include a Drone Soccer demonstration and competition for participants and spectators Saturday, June 24, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Esports Teen Camp (ages 12-15)

Monday-Friday, June 12-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

Explore various roles and topics in the world of esports, such as careers in esports, sports casting, broadcasting, how to set up an esports tournament, and essentials to running an esports tournament, while also getting to play some of the newest games!

Esports Camp featuring Minecraft and Roblox (ages 6-11)

Tuesday-Friday, June 20-23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, plus an esports competition Saturday, June 24, 1-4 p.m.

Play some of the newest games while exploring the world of esports and learn about careers in esports, sports casting, broadcasting, team building, gameplay strategies, and more! Learn about game design through Roblox Studio and explore the world of Minecraft Education. We will include an esports competition for participants and spectators Saturday, June 24, 1-4 p.m.

3D Print Camp (ages 6-11)

Monday-Friday, June 12-16, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily

Get an in-depth experience in the world of 3D printing! Use computer-aided design (CAD) software to develop more complex designs and be able to print larger-scale projects. Learn CAD software, slicing, converting files, and various other skills essential to understanding the world of 3D printing.

More information on these special camps can be found on the City of Las Vegas’ website.

