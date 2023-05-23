Source: Some Clark County officials concerned about baseball stadium bonds, property tax impact

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some Clark County officials have concerns over the Oakland A’s ability to pay their debt and generate tax revenue in a Las Vegas ballpark, which could affect property taxes for residents if revenue falls short.

This detail is according to a high-level source privy to talks among lawmakers for a ballpark at the site of the Tropicana hotel.

FOX5 told you how county-backed bonds could be used for a financing package. The concern lies with the ability to generate enough tax revenue to make timely payments, yet have enough funds to cover payments if revenue is not enough, the source said. The concern remains, regardless of the fund amount for a bond package.

A ballpark would have untested economic conditions, and GO bonds would require higher revenue coverage to ensure enough funds in the debt service reserves, the source said. A separate debt service reserve would be created for the ballpark. Money would start to flow into Clark County’s debt service reserve when the stadium opens.

If a borrower cannot make full payments, Clark County must pull from its debt service reserves. If debt service reserves run out, the county may be required to pull from the general fund or raise property taxes to make payments.

Clark County had to dip into its debt service reserves during the pandemic to pay for bonds for Allegiant Stadium. The bonds were funded by a room tax. Allegiant Stadium will have replenished its debt service reserve to $82 million by July.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donavyn Propst
Coroner IDs high school senior killed in northwest Las Vegas crash
Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip
Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip
A bat.
First 2023 case of rabies in Nevada confirmed in Clark County
Mario's Westside Market in Las Vegas' Historic Westside. (FOX5)
Mario’s Westside Market to relocate and expand
Las Vegas local turns $1 bet into $16K jackpot while celebrating her birthday
Las Vegas local turns $1 bet into $16K jackpot while celebrating her birthday

Latest News

ESSER funds will be used in several school districts across the region to purchase school...
School choice advocates launch quarter-million dollar ad campaign supporting Governor
Source: Some Clark County officials worry about baseball stadium bonds and property tax impact
Iconic Vegas Vic sign
Almost back: Vegas Vic nearly fully-lit
School choice advocates launch quarter-million dollar ad campaign supporting Governor