Source: Oakland A’s, Nevada lawmakers reach verbal agreement on ballpark, still awaiting legislation

Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Oakland, Calif., Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A loose, verbal agreement has been reached on a potential ballpark deal for the Las Vegas Strip, but a source cautions that the deal lacks general substance and needs guarantees from the Oakland A’s.

Nevada lawmakers are willing to offer $170 million in bonding and tax breaks to the Oakland A’s, lower than figures FOX5 has previously reported. Those in talks note conflicting opinions among lawmakers on what Nevada should offer the team. The latest figure would still lead to a $225 million gap in what the A’s request—$395 million—and what lawmakers are willing to give.

Lawmakers have discussed using $125 million in Clark County bonds for the project.

Those at the table have asked the Oakland A’s to invest more money into the deal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

