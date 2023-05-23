North Las Vegas police respond to shooting in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At approximately 5:50 p.m., North Las Vegas police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2300 block of Cambridge Elms St. in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

A police spokesperson said that two victims were shot outside a house. A 34-year-old female in critical condition and a 26-year-old male were taken to UMC.

NLVPD detectives are looking for a suspect. The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated if more information becomes available.

