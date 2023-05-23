North Las Vegas police respond to shooting in northwest valley

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At approximately 5:50 p.m., North Las Vegas police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2300 block of Cambridge Elms St. in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

A police spokesperson said that two victims were shot outside a house. A 34-year-old female in critical condition and a 26-year-old male were taken to UMC.

NLVPD detectives are looking for a suspect. The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donavyn Propst
Coroner IDs high school senior killed in northwest Las Vegas crash
Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip
Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip
Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Mario's Westside Market in Las Vegas' Historic Westside. (FOX5)
Mario’s Westside Market to relocate and expand
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news...
Gov. Lombardo calls Nevada school safety legislation ‘unacceptable’

Latest News

Only on FOX5: City of Las Vegas fire call center works tirelessly to keep the community safe
Las Vegas police identify suspect in RTC bus shooting
Las Vegas auto shop burglarized twice in one week
Hakeem Mollett, 17
Las Vegas police arrest juvenile suspect in connection with May 9 shooting of two teens