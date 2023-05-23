Megabus launches service between Los Angeles, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking to take a trip to Los Angeles this summer will have a new option for travel.

Megabus on Monday announced that it is launching a new service between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

According to a news release, “due to an increase in the demand for travel,” Megabus says it will offer four trips daily between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The company says it will also have additional travel options available to Barstow and Riverside as well.

“Los Angeles to Vegas is a key route for Megabus,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus. “We’re thrilled to be building upon recent expansions to our network and the timing is great with the one of the busiest travel seasons quickly approaching. Our customers will be able to take advantage of this new route when planning their summer trips.”

The new service between Los Angeles and Las Vegas begins on June 1, according to Megabus.

For more information, visit: https://us.megabus.com.

