Man sends lottery winnings to West African hometown to build classrooms, dance studio

Sana Souleymane won $100,000 on a $3 scratch-off ticket after a nine-year quest to win money in the lottery to help bring children out of poverty with education.
By Jaylen Holloway and Debra Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A lottery winner in North Carolina plans to use his prize money to build a dance studio and school for kids in his hometown in West Africa.

“My goal was to be able to win something big like that to pay for children’s education in West Africa because they suffer a lot,” Souleymane said.

The New Bern resident was born and raised in the impoverished town of Mali, where he says dance and music keep people’s minds off the struggle.

Souleymane feels the turmoil is hard to escape at times, especially when future generations can’t gain academic knowledge that could potentially shift their town’s trajectory.

He’s in the process of officially claiming his prize money and will immediately begin sending it to Mali.

“Keep doing what you’re doing in a smart way with heart,” Souleymane said. “Positive energy and spirits, I swear your dream will become truthful.”

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

