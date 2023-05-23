Las Vegas police arrest juvenile suspect in connection with May 9 shooting of two teens

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting in which two teens were hit by gunfire.

According to a report from LVMPD, the shooting happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on May 9 on the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Ave. near Elkhorn Rd. and Durango Dr. Officers responded to the scene and found that two juveniles had been injured in the shooting. The victims were transferred to UMC Trauma.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victims were outside of a residence when a vehicle drove by and shot multiple rounds, striking both of them. Investigators identified Hakeem Collett, 17, as a suspect. Collett was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges, where he was certified as an adult. He was rebooked for multiple felony charges, including the following:

Battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm (two counts)

Attempted murder (two counts)

Conspiracy to commit murder (two counts)

Own/possession of a gun by a prohibited person

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to the investigation is urged to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-7826. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.