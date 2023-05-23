Las Vegas auto shop burglarized twice in one week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Surveillance video from Precision Tune Auto Care in Las Vegas shows the moment a car breaks through the shop.

“They hit us last Monday and then the Monday before that the 8th and on the 15th,” said Alex Vallejo, a worker at the shop. He says he got a call from the owner around six in the morning.

“From the cameras, we could see the individual backed up his truck to the alignment bay five times,” said Vallejo.

Vallejo says after cleaning everything up and fixing the garage door, a burglary happened again.

“Another similar situation, they cut the door open with what looked like a saws-all,” said Vallejo. “This is him making his way out with a couple different things,” he said. Vallejo said nearly $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen. “This time they came in they went through drawers taking things leaving things a mess,” said Vallejo.

A cash drawer and scanners were stolen, “He made his way in came straight to the front got the cash drawer and made his way out tried to take a few things and he kind of just left it was in and out that first Monday,” Vallejo said.

While the two incidents, could be related, Vallejo said he doesn’t know for sure. “The cameras show they look like two different people but they move a lot differently,” he said.

The shop hopes something like this won’t happen again, “At the end of the day it’s something no one ever wants to deal with but when it does happen you want to take precautions and think what it could be,” said Vallejo.

