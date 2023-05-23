Las Vegas auto shop burglarized twice in one week

Las Vegas auto shop burglarized
Las Vegas auto shop burglarized(KVVU)
By Regina Ahn
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Surveillance video from Precision Tune Auto Care in Las Vegas shows the moment a car breaks through the shop.

“They hit us last Monday and then the Monday before that the 8th and on the 15th,” said Alex Vallejo, a worker at the shop. He says he got a call from the owner around six in the morning.

“From the cameras, we could see the individual backed up his truck to the alignment bay five times,” said Vallejo.

Vallejo says after cleaning everything up and fixing the garage door, a burglary happened again.

“Another similar situation, they cut the door open with what looked like a saws-all,” said Vallejo. “This is him making his way out with a couple different things,” he said. Vallejo said nearly $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen. “This time they came in they went through drawers taking things leaving things a mess,” said Vallejo.

A cash drawer and scanners were stolen, “He made his way in came straight to the front got the cash drawer and made his way out tried to take a few things and he kind of just left it was in and out that first Monday,” Vallejo said.

While the two incidents, could be related, Vallejo said he doesn’t know for sure. “The cameras show they look like two different people but they move a lot differently,” he said.

The shop hopes something like this won’t happen again, “At the end of the day it’s something no one ever wants to deal with but when it does happen you want to take precautions and think what it could be,” said Vallejo.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donavyn Propst
Coroner IDs high school senior killed in northwest Las Vegas crash
Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news...
Gov. Lombardo calls Nevada school safety legislation ‘unacceptable’
The Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada
Owner of store in Las Vegas mall charged with selling counterfeit goods
Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip
Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Electronic music producer Deadmau5 performs at SoFi Stadium, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los...
Las Vegas business shares frustrations after Deadmau5 block party
A player at the Venetian hit a progressive jackpot for $435,000 on May 20
Strip hotel guest hits $435,000 Ultimate Texas Hold‘em jackpot
North Las Vegas Police Department patrol vehicle
Teen shot, killed at house party in North Las Vegas
Golden Knights super fan uses art to roll team to victory