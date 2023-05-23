Henderson Police respond to barricaded suspect
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department are responding to a barricaded suspect call.
Officers are in the area of Stephanie Street and Kelso Dunes Avenue in reference to a wanted subject.
When officers arrived and made contact with the suspect, the man barricaded himself inside of the residence.
SWAT is responding to the scene.
-This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
