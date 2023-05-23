Henderson Police respond to barricaded suspect

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department are responding to a barricaded suspect call.

Officers are in the area of Stephanie Street and Kelso Dunes Avenue in reference to a wanted subject.

When officers arrived and made contact with the suspect, the man barricaded himself inside of the residence.

SWAT is responding to the scene.

-This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

