Harry Reid airport logged 4.8 million passengers in April

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas continues to show robust tourism numbers, and that was reflected in the number of passengers that passed through Harry Reid International Airport last month.

According to a media release, LAS logged just over 4.8 million passengers for the month of April. That 4,801,287 total was a 12.8% increase over April 2022. Year-to-date, the total number of Harry Reid passengers is 18,304,542, a rise of 21.9% compared to the same point a year ago.

Domestic arriving and departing travelers made up the bulk of the total for the month at 4,451,861. There were 266,536 international travelers—a 33.3% increase over April last year.

The top airlines in terms of arriving and departing passengers in Las Vegas last month were the following:

Southwest - 1,658,821 - 11.8% increase

Spirit - 752,389 - 50.9% increase

Frontier - 417,193 - 17.1% increase

Delta (397,924) and American (348,713) rounded out the top five, but those two carriers saw slight declines in passenger totals compared to last April.

