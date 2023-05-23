Harry Reid airport logged 4.8 million passengers in April

New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada(Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:36 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas continues to show robust tourism numbers, and that was reflected in the number of passengers that passed through Harry Reid International Airport last month.

According to a media release, LAS logged just over 4.8 million passengers for the month of April. That 4,801,287 total was a 12.8% increase over April 2022. Year-to-date, the total number of Harry Reid passengers is 18,304,542, a rise of 21.9% compared to the same point a year ago.

Domestic arriving and departing travelers made up the bulk of the total for the month at 4,451,861. There were 266,536 international travelers—a 33.3% increase over April last year.

The top airlines in terms of arriving and departing passengers in Las Vegas last month were the following:

  • Southwest - 1,658,821 - 11.8% increase
  • Spirit - 752,389 - 50.9% increase
  • Frontier - 417,193 - 17.1% increase

Delta (397,924) and American (348,713) rounded out the top five, but those two carriers saw slight declines in passenger totals compared to last April.

