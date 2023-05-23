Golden Knights watch parties to be held at Downtown Summerlin, Mandalay Bay Beach

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights on Tuesday head to Texas for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

With the team away for the next two games, the Golden Knights have announced watch parties for Games 3 and $ of the Western Conference Final.

According to a news release, for Game 3 on Tuesday, The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin will be open to fans beginning at 4 p.m. PT, an hour ahead of puck drop at 5 p.m.

As part of the free event, fans are encouraged to bring their own blankets and towels to sit on at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

In addition, Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will be the official host for fans in Las Vegas during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday, May 25.

The venue will open its doors at 4 p.m. PT, one hour before the game in Dallas starts.

The Golden Knights lead the series 2-0 heading into Tuesday night’s Game 3 in Dallas.

For more information, visit: http://vgk.io/p0qVM.

