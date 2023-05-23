Free meals available to Las Vegas children, teens during summer

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Although school may be out for the summer, Las Vegas Valley children and teens ages 18 and younger will have access to free meals from May to August.

According to a news release, the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is part of a partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA).

As part of the program, children may receive up to two meals, one meal and a snack, or two snacks every day, no questions asked, the release says.

The program is funded through the USDA and administered by the NDA.

“This program ensures that hundreds of thousands of children across the state will have access to free and nutritious food during the summer,” said Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director J.J. Goicoechea.

According to the release, sites throughout the state offer meals daily for kids for free with no enrollment. Sites participating in the Summer Food Service Program include schools, camps, parks, playgrounds, housing projects, community centers, churches, and other public sites where children gather in the summer.

Parents, children and teens can find a meal site near them by visiting nvsummermeals.com, texting “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744 or calling 1-866-348-6479.

