Fourth Las Vegas Valley Starbucks location plans to unionize

By Cody Lee
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas Starbucks location has filed a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board according to Starbucks Workers United, a union representing the store’s employees.

The Starbucks at Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street join many Starbucks locations across the country that are unionizing for better working conditions.

“We believe that for a better workplace and genuine happiness, with determination and a collective effort, we can achieve a positive work environment and inspire greater ambition. We are thrilled for this journey of becoming a union,” said Martha Garcia, a barista and organizer at the North Las Vegas location.

A letter was sent to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan to announce the plans.

It would still have to go through a voting process.

“We are not anti-Starbucks; on the contrary, we are proud of the work we do and our role in the company,” said the worker’s union.

The National Labor Relations Board has issued over 80 official complaints against Starbucks, encompassing over 1,400 violations of federal labor law.

There are now over 300 Starbucks stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia that have successfully unionized.

