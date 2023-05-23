Forecast Outlook - 05/23/23

Gusty Wind Arrives Today
By Matt Gontarek
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:42 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Southern Nevada will begin to dry out this afternoon, but remnant moisture over the mountains may bring showers to the north of the Las Vegas valley. Strong southwest gusts and drier air will keep rain chances out of the valley for the rest of the work week.

Southwest gusts 20-30 MPH start in the late morning and continue through the afternoon Tuesday with the same timing and wind expected Wednesday & Thursday

Temperatures stay in the 90s through the next week, but we’ll drop down to the low 90s by Thursday & Friday.

Memorial Day weekend looks to be beautiful with dry air and highs in the mid 90s with plenty of sun.

