Bicyclist dies after crash with car in northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist died after a crash with a vehicle Monday night in the northwest valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 8:50 p.m. police responded to the area of West Cheyenne Avenue east of North Hualapai Way. Evidence at the scene indicated a 22-year-old male bicyclist was riding southbound through the shopping center parking lot of 10100 block of Cheyenne Avenue.

A car driving westbound on Cheyenne Avenue collided with the bicyclist who sustained substantial injuries and was taken to UMC Trauma and later died.

The driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities. Impairment is not suspected of being a contributor to the crash.

This is the 52nd traffic-related death in LVMPD jurisdiction of 2023.

