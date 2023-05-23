Authorities ask for help locating suspects wanted in Las Vegas copper wire theft

Authorities asking for help locating suspects wanted in Las Vegas copper wire theft
Authorities asking for help locating suspects wanted in Las Vegas copper wire theft(City of Las Vegas)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:14 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety Deputy City Marshal Unit is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted in connection with a copper wire theft.

According to authorities, the theft happened Friday, May 5, on Lewis Avenue near Maryland Parkway.

The city said in a news release that detectives believe that two individuals removed copper wire from a light pole before heading down the alley that connects Lewis to Bridger Avenue.

“Photo captures from video cameras in the area do not provide a clear look at the persons of interest in the case, but investigators are asking the public if they have any information about this theft,” authorities said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy City Marshal investigators at 702-229-3223 or e-mail mtutrone@LasVegasNevada.Gov. The public also can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com/ online.

