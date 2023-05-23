28-year-old visitor dies at Glacier National Park, officials say

This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's famous Going-to-the-Sun Road. Park officials said a 28-year-old woman died at the park on May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)(Beth J. Harpaz | AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (Gray News) – A 28-year-old woman visiting Glacier National Park died Monday after officials said she fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek.

According to the National Park Service, the woman was spotted in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars by bystanders. She was pulled out of the water by the bystanders, who immediately began performing CPR and sent people to contact rangers and call 911.

NPS staff responded to the incident, along with several other agencies.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene near the creek.

The woman’s body was carried out to Avalanche Lake Trailhead where she was then taken to funeral services.

Glacier Park staff thanked all first responders as well as the bystanders who attempted to save the woman.

The park staff also said they extend their deepest condolences to the woman’s family and friends and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donavyn Propst
Coroner IDs high school senior killed in northwest Las Vegas crash
Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip
Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip
A bat.
First 2023 case of rabies in Nevada confirmed in Clark County
Las Vegas local turns $1 bet into $16K jackpot while celebrating her birthday
Las Vegas local turns $1 bet into $16K jackpot while celebrating her birthday
Mario's Westside Market in Las Vegas' Historic Westside. (FOX5)
Mario’s Westside Market to relocate and expand

Latest News

Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by teenage relative in Texas standoff
FILE - This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows...
JPMorgan Chase defends suit by blaming US Virgin Islands for Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes
Grayson Boggs, 6, has permanent brain damage and remains in a coma days after being struck by...
6-year-old boy remains in coma days after being struck by lightning, family says
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson Police respond to barricaded suspect
Scenes from a drag show at the state capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how...
Montana first to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children in schools, libraries