Wear a hockey jersey, get free food at Chipotle on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those planning to rock a Golden Knights jersey on Tuesday can get free food while they support the team.

The Golden Knights head to Dallas on Tuesday for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. After a 3-2 overtime win Sunday in Las Vegas, the Knights now lead the series 2-0.

In celebration of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Chipotle on Monday announced its annual “Wear Your Hockey Jersey” program that will offer a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) deal on entrees to in-restaurant diners wearing a hockey jersey on Tuesday, May 23 after 3 p.m. local time.

The promotion is valid at all participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, according to Chipotle.

“Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer will help celebrate one of the most thrilling postseasons in all of sports,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “As a longtime favorite among the hockey community, Chipotle continues to serve up real food to fans and athletes alike on their collective mission to have their teams hoist the Stanley Cup.”

According to Chipotle, the BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer, the eatery says.

The promotion is valid only on May 23, 2023, after 3:00 p.m. local time.

For more information, visit: https://www.chipotle.com/bogo

