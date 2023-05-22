Teen shot, killed at house party in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A teenage boy was shot and killed at a house party in North Las Vegas Sunday.

According to police, the shooting happened at a home near Commerce Street and Washburn Road around 9:20 p.m.

Police arrived to find the victim suffering from injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the violence.

NLVPD has not released any other information at this time. The identity of the victim and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.