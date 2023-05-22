Suspect arrested in fatal DUI hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas Valley

La mujer fue ingresada en el Piedmont Hospital y hasta el momento no se ha aclarado la gravedad...
La mujer fue ingresada en el Piedmont Hospital y hasta el momento no se ha aclarado la gravedad de sus lesiones.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested following a car crash that killed a pedestrian near East Sahara Avenue and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday.

At around 9:32 p.m. police responded to the scene to find evidence a pedestrian was crossing Sahara Avenue outside a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a car. They were pronounced deceased at Sunrise Hospital.

The driver, Josue Gione, 27, of Las Vegas is suspected of striking the pedestrian with his car before fleeing the scene, police said.

Gione was later arrested and charged with reckless driving resulting in death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and DUI resulting in death.

He appeared in court Monday.

This is the 51st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD jurisdiction of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news...
Gov. Lombardo calls Nevada school safety legislation ‘unacceptable’
The Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada
Owner of store in Las Vegas mall charged with selling counterfeit goods
Donavyn Propst
Coroner IDs high school senior killed in northwest Las Vegas crash
Group of homeless people in Las Vegas
Police: Las Vegas public parks seeing more homelessness

Latest News

A bat.
First 2023 case of rabies in Nevada confirmed in Clark County
Las Vegas local turns $1 bet into $16K jackpot while celebrating her birthday
Las Vegas local turns $1 bet into $16K jackpot while celebrating her birthday
FOX5 News: Live in Las Vegas 9am - 930am
Coroner IDs high school senior killed in northwest Las Vegas Valley crash
Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip