Suspect arrested in fatal DUI hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested following a car crash that killed a pedestrian near East Sahara Avenue and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday.

At around 9:32 p.m. police responded to the scene to find evidence a pedestrian was crossing Sahara Avenue outside a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a car. They were pronounced deceased at Sunrise Hospital.

The driver, Josue Gione, 27, of Las Vegas is suspected of striking the pedestrian with his car before fleeing the scene, police said.

Gione was later arrested and charged with reckless driving resulting in death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and DUI resulting in death.

He appeared in court Monday.

This is the 51st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD jurisdiction of 2023.

