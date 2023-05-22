Strip hotel guest hits $435,000 Ultimate Texas Hold‘em jackpot

A player at the Venetian hit a progressive jackpot for $435,000 on May 20
A player at the Venetian hit a progressive jackpot for $435,000 on May 20(The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at the Venetian Resort hit a huge Ultimate Texas Hold’em progressive jackpot over the weekend.

According to a media release, the player was dealt a Royal Flush on May 20 and the $5 side bet made the hand eligible to win the major tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive for $435,580.

The Venetian Resort launched the Millionaire Progressive in late 2018. The mega tier of the jackpot begins at $1 million and increases incrementally once the player makes the $5 side bet. To win the mega tier, the player must then be dealt a natural royal flush in spades.

This player was dealt a royal flush in clubs. According to the Venetian, the Millionaire Progressive jackpot has minted 11 millionaires to date since its inception. The most recent was just over a week ago for the largest Millionaire Progressive jackpot payout ever at nearly $2.7 million.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donavyn Propst
Coroner IDs high school senior killed in northwest Las Vegas crash
Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news...
Gov. Lombardo calls Nevada school safety legislation ‘unacceptable’
The Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada
Owner of store in Las Vegas mall charged with selling counterfeit goods
Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip
Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Las Vegas auto shop burglarized
Las Vegas auto shop burglarized twice in one week
Electronic music producer Deadmau5 performs at SoFi Stadium, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los...
Las Vegas business shares frustrations after Deadmau5 block party
North Las Vegas Police Department patrol vehicle
Teen shot, killed at house party in North Las Vegas
Golden Knights super fan uses art to roll team to victory