Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Cleveland Division of Police said Monday that the two babies found dead were left in a trash can.

Police found the bodies Saturday in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood. A neighbor previously reported that a landscaper first discovered them.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the infants were born days before their deaths.

The mother, a 16-year-old girl, was located and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Officials did confirm an arrest was made in this case. Police said investigators will present the facts of the case to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

RELATED: Police: 2 infants found dead in Cleveland neighborhood

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news...
Gov. Lombardo calls Nevada school safety legislation ‘unacceptable’
The Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada
Owner of store in Las Vegas mall charged with selling counterfeit goods
Donavyn Propst
Coroner IDs high school senior killed in northwest Las Vegas crash
Group of homeless people in Las Vegas
Police: Las Vegas public parks seeing more homelessness

Latest News

FILE - Irish born actor Ray Stevenson poses for a photo in New York on March 7, 2011....
Actor Ray Stevenson, of ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58
Sam Kaplan, 72, received his degree from Georgia Gwinnett College in Cinema and Media Arts.
72-year-old man becomes the first of 7 siblings to graduate college
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Judge enters not guilty plea for suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 college students in Idaho
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students last...
Idaho student murders: Not guilty plea, trial date set
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Authorities confirm new search for Madeleine McCann, UK toddler missing since 2007