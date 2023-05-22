Police look for suspect after 2 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in a shooting that left two people injured on the Strip Saturday night.

According to police, at approximately 9:52 p.m. Saturday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a shooting near Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say arriving officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma.

Officers said a second adult male who was suffering from an apparent gunshot self-transported to a local hospital where officers contacted him.

Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying & locating the suspect who left two people injured on May 20. The incident took place near LV Blvd & Spring Mountain Rd.



Anyone who knows the individual should call 702-828-3204. Click below for more info: pic.twitter.com/RsuOiUpi6h — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 21, 2023

The investigation indicates that the victim had been involved in an argument prior to the shooting. During the altercation, police said the suspect took out a gun and shot the victims before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the suspect is described as an adult male, who was last seen wearing a teal shirt.

Anyone who knows the individual should call 702-828-3204.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.