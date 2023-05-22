One dies in car collision near East Russell Road, Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a car crash near East Russell Road and Boulder Highway on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities responded to the scene at around 6:23 p.m. Evidence indicated a car entered the intersection against a red light and was struck by another car driving through the intersection.

The driver of the first car was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the second car remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

It is the 50th traffic-related death in LVMPD jurisdiction in 2023.

