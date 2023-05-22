North Las Vegas police K9 helps seize 80 lbs. of meth in drug bust

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Way to go, K9 Jimmy! The North Las Vegas Police Department says one of its K9 officers helped in a massive drug bust.

According to a post from the department, K9 Jimmy helped officers seize about 80 pounds of methamphetamine.

“Their hard work to keep our community safe stopped the flow of this illegal substance,” the department said in a post on Facebook.

