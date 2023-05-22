New City of Henderson budget allocates funds for police, firefighters

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson City Council adopted a 2023-20244 fiscal year budget during a public hearing on May 16, and the city has set aside funding to fill vacancies in its police and fire departments.

According to a release from the city, approved within the budget is the city’s $366.6 million General Fund that supports “community safety, a healthy, livable and sustainable city, economic vitality, high-performing public service and quality education.”

Public safety is receiving 58.6% of that allocation. The fiscal year 2023-2024 budget also includes funding for the following areas:

23 new positions in the Henderson Police Department

34 new positions in the Henderson Fire Department

The development and construction of a new fire station in West Henderson

Fire station renovations

Construction of the Henderson Police Department Forensic Laboratory

Other funding areas for the 2023-2024 fiscal year include mental health services, housing assistance, water conservation efforts, 22 additional City staff positions and more. The new budget also “promotes fiscal sustainability by fully funding the City’s financial stabilization reserves,” also known as a rainy-day fund.

“Fiscal responsibility is a cornerstone of our strategic planning as we fulfill our vision of being America’s premier community,” said Richard Derrick, Henderson City Manager and CEO. “We strive to be thoughtful stewards of the City’s budget, allowing us to grow and enhance our award-winning amenities and services for our residents and businesses.”

The fiscal year 2023-2024 budget encompasses 24 governmental-type funds and 11 proprietary funds with estimated expenditures of $911,764,230. To learn more about the City of Henderson’s budget, visit cityofhenderson.com.

