Las Vegas teen arrested after threatening to carry out mass shooting at high school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas teen has been arrested after the FBI learned he allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting at his former high school, according to authorities.

Anthony Suazo, 18, is facing a single charge of making threats of an act of terrorism following his arrest on May 12. He is being held on $500,000 bond, records show.

According to the indictment, investigators learned that on April 14, Suazo posted a message on the website Discord that he was going to commit a mass shooting.

“I’m airing my old school out. I think I’m gonna shoot up my old school tomorrow. If you go to Lincolnncoln High School I suggest you drop out by May 1st,” Suazo is accused of posting, according to the indictment.

His old high school was identified in the indictment as Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Arkansas.

A jury trial is set for June 19.

