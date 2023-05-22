Las Vegas local turns $1 bet into $16K jackpot while celebrating her birthday

Las Vegas local turns $1 bet into $16K jackpot while celebrating her birthday(Rampart Casino)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:59 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky Las Vegas local had quite a birthday to remember when she hit a jackpot while celebrating her special day.

According to the Rampart Casino, the guest, Tianna Gross, was celebrating her birthday Saturday night when she made a $1 bet on a Dragon Link penny machine and won a $16,102 jackpot.

A representative for Rampart Casino said the lucky winner cried tears of joy after hitting first-ever big win.

