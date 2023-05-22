Henderson Animal Care and Control offering ‘Big Dog Sale’

Henderson animal control is reducing adoption fees for all big dogs
Henderson animal control is reducing adoption fees for all big dogs(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The shelters are filling up at Henderson Animal Care and Control, so the facility is holding a “Big Dog Sale.”

During the sale, all dogs 45 pounds and over will be on sale for a $45 fee instead of the usual $90.

Henderson Animal Care and Control Division is located at 390 E. Galleria Dr. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and adoptions close at 4:30 p.m. An adoption application form is available here.

More information is available here.

