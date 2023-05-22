Henderson Animal Care and Control offering ‘Big Dog Sale’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The shelters are filling up at Henderson Animal Care and Control, so the facility is holding a “Big Dog Sale.”

During the sale, all dogs 45 pounds and over will be on sale for a $45 fee instead of the usual $90.

Henderson Animal Care and Control Division is located at 390 E. Galleria Dr. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and adoptions close at 4:30 p.m. An adoption application form is available here.

