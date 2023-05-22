“He was ginormous.” 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood

A man in Texas was concerned after spotting an 11-foot alligator down the street from his house. (Source: KTRK, CORNEALOUS GREIGG JR., CNN)
By Rosie Nguyen, KTRK
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:44 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) – A man in Texas was concerned after spotting an 11-foot alligator down the street from his house.

“He was ginormous. He was huge. So, I’ve never seen one that big up close,” Cornealous Greigg Jr. said.

He called police who kept an eye on the reptile until a trapper could get there to capture and haul it away.

Greigg said gator sightings are common in the area and even found a 5-foot alligator in his backyard pool last month, but he said he lets the experts handle them.

Within the span of an hour, Greigg said the alligator didn’t appear very aggressive and only moved about three yards.

The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to help move the creature out of the neighborhood.

The trapper estimates the gator is a little more than 11 feet long and is about 85 years old.

Experts explained this is mating season for gators, so males become more territorial and start to wander into other areas.

The alligator was taken to Gator Country Rescue Park so he’ll have a nice place to live out his older years.

