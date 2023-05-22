Golden Knights super fan uses art to roll team to victory

By Shawna Khalafi
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:24 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights are on a roll, rocking the Western Conference Final, and one super fan is doing her part to boost team morale on the way to the Stanley Cup.

For the last three months, Mandy Jonas has been painting VGK-themed rocks.

“I painted 50 of these in two days. I took them to work with me so I could have them for the last game that was here,’” said Jonas. “I’ll put my little tags on the back. These ones say Go Knight Go.”

Jonas has been hiding the painted rocks around town for fans to find and handing them out at Toshiba Plaza during games.

“I think it brings us good luck because whenever I give someone a rock, they’re always happy about it, in a good mood,” she said. “So it brings positive vibes, not negative vibes.”

Jonas said her hand-painted good luck charms have been doing the job in leading the VGK to victory.

“Every time I painted rocks and left them outside of T-Mobile Arena, they won,” she said. “So it’s like a thing now where I’m just painting rocks, especially now because we need them to win the Stanley Cup.”

Her dedication to the Golden Knights doesn’t stop there. Jonas has black and gold running through her veins with three VGK tattoos.

“Oh yeah, my tattoos. Every tattoo I have gotten, they won that game,” she said.

