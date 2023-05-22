Fremont Street Experience to debut Katy Perry-themed Viva Vision show

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 29: Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 29: Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Kevin Mazur | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Katy Cats will soon be in for a treat, as downtown Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience is set to debut a new show dedicated to their queen.

According to Fremont Street Experience, the venue on May 27 will launch a new Viva Vision show that’s themed with Katy Perry songs.

As part of the music light show’s world premiere on Saturday, Fremont Street Experience notes that Perry herself is expected to make an appearance.

The post says the event will kick off at 11:30 p.m. on Fremont Street’s Main Street Stage.

Perry in April announced the final performance dates of her residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

Katy Perry announces final performance dates of Las Vegas Strip residency

“The last 50 shows in Vegas have just flown by! It’s bittersweet to announce the FINAL 10 shows of PLAY ever, but I am so excited to continue bringing this larger than life spectacle through my last date on Nov. 4,” said Perry.

According to the April news release, the dates for the final shows include:

  • October 2023: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 31
  • November 2023: 1, 3, 4

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
The Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada
Owner of store in Las Vegas mall charged with selling counterfeit goods
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news...
Gov. Lombardo calls Nevada school safety legislation ‘unacceptable’
Group of homeless people in Las Vegas
Police: Las Vegas public parks seeing more homelessness
Motorcycle Crash generic
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in northwest Las Vegas Valley crash

Latest News

Silver State Student of the Week
MORE Motivational Moment: Renew Your Mind
Fans gather outside T-Mobile Arena prior to Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between...
Golden Knights fans can get married outside T-Mobile Arena ahead of Games 1 & 2
Sweets Raku in Las Vegas’ Chinatown to permanently close
Sweets Raku in Las Vegas’ Chinatown to permanently close