Fremont Street Experience to debut Katy Perry-themed Viva Vision show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Katy Cats will soon be in for a treat, as downtown Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience is set to debut a new show dedicated to their queen.

According to Fremont Street Experience, the venue on May 27 will launch a new Viva Vision show that’s themed with Katy Perry songs.

Save the date for the spectacular premiere of Katy Perry's new Viva Vision show at Fremont Street Experience on May 27th, featuring a special appearance by the talented Katy Perry herself. #VivaVision #FremontStreetExperience #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/bgGTdnbc8A — Fremont Street Exp (@FSELV) May 21, 2023

As part of the music light show’s world premiere on Saturday, Fremont Street Experience notes that Perry herself is expected to make an appearance.

The post says the event will kick off at 11:30 p.m. on Fremont Street’s Main Street Stage.

Perry in April announced the final performance dates of her residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

“The last 50 shows in Vegas have just flown by! It’s bittersweet to announce the FINAL 10 shows of PLAY ever, but I am so excited to continue bringing this larger than life spectacle through my last date on Nov. 4,” said Perry.

According to the April news release, the dates for the final shows include:

October 2023: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 31

November 2023: 1, 3, 4

