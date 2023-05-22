Forecast Outlook - 05/22/23

After a warm and active weekend of weather, an area of low pressure will dive south from the Pacific Northwest bringing in much drier air. This will squash our rain chances this week, but a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms for the local mountains will be possible today. Wind will also be an issue on Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts topping 30-40 mph.

We’re keeping temperatures well above average (91°) to start the week, but by Thursday we’ll be back in the lower-90s.

No signs of a significant cool down in the near future!

