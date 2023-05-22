Coroner IDs high school senior killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday identified a 17-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash occurred at about 1:58 p.m. Friday. Police say a 2012 Honda CBR250 motorcycle was traveling south on Grand Montecito Parkway approaching W. Deer Springs Way when the operator approached a curved section of the road. LVMPD said he failed to negotiate this and the Honda traveled off the road, ejecting the operator.

According to police, after separating from the Honda, the operator collided with a large palm tree. Medical personnel transported him to the UMC Trauma in critical condition. He was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival, police said.

On Monday, the Clark County Coroner’s office identified the teen as Donavyn Propst, 17, of Las Vegas.

In a post on Facebook, Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School identified Propst as a senior at the school.

The school provided a photo of Propst with his cross, which they said at been taken at his closing chapel last week.

Faith Lutheran held a candlelight vigil on Sunday for Propst. The school said it was a chance for those who knew him to “pray, comfort one another, and honor an incredible young man.”

A calendar on Faith Lutheran’s website shows the school’s high school graduation ceremony was scheduled for this Friday, May 26.

Police on Friday said the 17-year-old’s death marked the 49th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas

