Forecast Outlook-5/21/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Lingering upper level moisture could bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to the Las Vegas Valley Sunday.

Best chances for active weather will be between 11 AM and 10 PM.

Like yesterday thunderstorms near us could trigger strong outflow winds.

With daytime temperatures in the mid 90′s the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere will remain unstable.

As we head into the start of the week much of the moisture that has sat over us for the past few days will push east paving the way for a southwest flow.

That means drier weather.

Temperatures meantime remain below triple digits this week for the Las Vegas area.

The warmest day is expected to be Tuesday at 97 degrees. After that temperatures start to cool and by the holiday weekend we are looking at temperatures hovering in the low 90′s.

The UV Index for Sunday in 10 or very high.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.