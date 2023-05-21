Forecast Outlook-5/21/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -An upper level low is expected to move into our area Monday....which will finally scrub our area of the moisture in the atmosphere.

That low will open the door for drier more stable air to take over with windy conditions forecast Monday.

Even with the low moving away there is still a good chance for some showers or thunderstorms in Lincoln County and in our local mountains.

Tuesday a more pronounced trough slips in creating more wind.

Daytime temperatures will be moving upward through Wednesday.

That low will linger through the remainder of the week and heading into the Memorial Day Weekend.

The UV Index for Monday is 10 or very high.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.