Forecast Outlook-5/20/23

Another round of showers and thunderstorms showed up in our area.

We had some pea sized hail in Cadence, some showers in Henderson and in the northwest as well.

The atmospheric instability remains in place but will start to shift east on Sunday.

With temperatures again in the 90′s on Sunday we could see more showers or thunderstorms.

Monday thunderstorms and rain chances will remain but will only be 10%.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will inch closer to triple digits.

By Thursday dry air settles in and at the same time temperatures will start to dip once again back to the low 90′s by next weekend.

The UV Index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

