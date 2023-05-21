Forecast Outlook-5/20/23

More Unsettled Weather This Weekend
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another round of showers and thunderstorms showed up in our area.

We had some pea sized hail in Cadence, some showers in Henderson and in the northwest as well.

The atmospheric instability remains in place but will start to shift east on Sunday.

With temperatures again in the 90′s on Sunday we could see more showers or thunderstorms.

Monday thunderstorms and rain chances will remain but will only be 10%.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will inch closer to triple digits.

By Thursday dry air settles in and at the same time temperatures will start to dip once again back to the low 90′s by next weekend.

The UV Index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
The Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada
Owner of store in Las Vegas mall charged with selling counterfeit goods
Guest wins nearly $2.7M after Millionaire Progressive hits at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest wins nearly $2.7M after Millionaire Progressive hits at Las Vegas Strip property
The Meadows School exterior shot
West Las Vegas school recalls yearbooks after student quotes ‘hate group leader’
Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-5/20/23
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Friday, May 19 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 05/20-21/23
Friday, May 19 AM Las Vegas weather update