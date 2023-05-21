EDC sparks business for some local shops

EDC business impact
EDC business impact(kvvu)
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:29 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Electric Daisy Carnival brought the energy to Las Vegas this weekend, attracting people from around the world to Las Vegas and giving a needed boost to some local businesses.

“Being a rave store, without these types of events, we wouldn’t be here today,” said Marie Romero, co-owner of The Drop.

With EDC in town this weekend, The Drop Culture Shop in Las Vegas is cashing in on a new wave of customers.

“It’s been picking up since about 10 days ago since we got people in town for EDC, Resorts World, and all the things the resorts are now doing for this festival. So it’s been getting a little crazy,” said Robert Suarez, co-owner of The Drop.

The Drop opened in 2018 and has become a popular spot for concertgoers to get ready to rave, and this EDC weekend is their busiest yet.

“A little after 5, 6 p.m. is when we know everybody’s at EDC already, it slows down a little bit,” said Suarez, “but from about 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., man, come try to get an outfit size because they’re going fast.”

They’re not the only business seeing an influx of customers for EDC weekend.

“Hotels are selling out,” said Suarez. “You definitely are not going to get a cheap car rental in Las Vegas right now.”

A liquor store near the festival grounds told us that their biggest boost in business actually comes Monday morning after the festival. They said that’s when some concertgoers will grab a few bottles of discounted alcohol to drive home to California.

However, for some sit-down restaurants near the festival grounds, many say business has been like any other weekend or even slower than usual at night. They think it’s because their regular customers may be avoiding the busy roads near the concert.

While the impacts on local businesses may vary, the electric presence of EDC is being felt throughout Las Vegas this weekend.

