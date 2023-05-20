Police: Las Vegas public parks seeing more homelessness

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While covering the leadup to a tree planting ceremony late at night at Joe Shoong Park, near Lamb and Charleston, a FOX5 crew noticed more than a dozen people setting up for the night at the park’s tables and in bathrooms. When police came and flushed them out, they informed FOX5 this was a problem they’ve been seeing more often at parks across the Valley.

It’s a sticky situation for those experiencing homelessness, the police who patrol the parks where they congregate, and the people in charge of outreach services.

“It does put you in a difficult sort of situation when you think about it, because It is a public park,” said Maureen Groneman, supervisor of Clark County’s Family Services Program. “So you’re not allowed to sleep in the park. That’s a rule.”

Groneman says there are few correct answers to this problem.

“It’s really tricky, because you can’t say, ‘I’m sorry, you appear to be homeless. You can’t use the bathroom,’” she said.

Thomas Randle El, director of homeless outreach organization Straight From the Streets, told FOX5 what those people who are cleared out from the parks usually do if they don’t go to a shelter.

“If they can live in a tent and survive, that’s the way it is,” he explained. “And a lot of the veterans – sometimes they choose to live out there because they were trained to live outside, and sometimes it’s a mental health issue.”

Randle El has also noticed a big increase in our homeless population and agrees that public parks are a magnet. Even the shelter that parks provide is not enough to stop deaths from exposure, which he says is happening much more now.

“Over 20 years ago, I remember the highest was 56,” he said of the total number of homeless deaths in Clark County. “It was 240 last year, and the year prior was 239.”

In the face of this growing problem, both Randle El and Groneman are looking to table it with their respective programs.

“It works sometimes really well, and sometimes it partially works” Groneman said. “And sometimes it’s just not what they need.”

“We can keep up the good fight if we work together,” Randle El said hopefully.

