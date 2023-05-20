Gov. Lombardo calls Nevada school safety legislation ‘unacceptable’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the Nevada legislative committee passage deadline on May 19, Governor Joe Lombardo’s office released a statement that reaffirmed his commitment to school safety legislation “that protects students and teachers.”

A media release from the Governor’s office said that “the legislation passed by the Senate Education Committee today is insufficient and would not be signed without significant changes.”

We expect school safety legislation to actually make schools safer. Governor Lombardo will not sign legislation that allows a student to commit battery against a teacher and have the only mandatory punishment be a meeting with their parents. This is not good enough. We need to do better for our teachers and children.

Despite Governor Lombardo’s Safer and Supportive Schools Act (AB 330) not advancing from committee today, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager agreed to waive all deadlines on the Governor’s bill, keeping it alive for the remainder of the legislative session and allowing further negotiations on the legislation.

AB 330 was passed out of the Nevada Assembly in April with bipartisan support. AB 330 is supported by diverse groups across the state, including all 17 Nevada superintendents, the Clark County Education Association (CCEA), the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees (CCASAPE), the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA), the Nevada Association of School Boards, the Latin Chamber of Commerce, and the Charter School Association of Nevada, among others.

