Gov. Lombardo calls Nevada school safety legislation ‘unacceptable’

Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news...
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo ran against incumbent Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the Nevada legislative committee passage deadline on May 19, Governor Joe Lombardo’s office released a statement that reaffirmed his commitment to school safety legislation “that protects students and teachers.”

A media release from the Governor’s office said that “the legislation passed by the Senate Education Committee today is insufficient and would not be signed without significant changes.”

Despite Governor Lombardo’s Safer and Supportive Schools Act (AB 330) not advancing from committee today, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager agreed to waive all deadlines on the Governor’s bill, keeping it alive for the remainder of the legislative session and allowing further negotiations on the legislation.

AB 330 was passed out of the Nevada Assembly in April with bipartisan support. AB 330 is supported by diverse groups across the state, including all 17 Nevada superintendents, the Clark County Education Association (CCEA), the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees (CCASAPE), the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA), the Nevada Association of School Boards, the Latin Chamber of Commerce, and the Charter School Association of Nevada, among others.

