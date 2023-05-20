Caught on camera: Suspect keys more than 400 cars

Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In Canada, police are looking for a person who was caught on camera vandalizing more than 400 vehicles.

The acts happened at two car dealerships in Port Coquitlam, which is in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Police released security footage they say shows the suspect deliberately scratching the vehicles one at a time.

Police are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars. (Obtained by Coquitlam RCMP)

In a statement shared Wednesday, police said they received three reports between January and April about the “mass-keying incidents.”

Police believe the suspect is a woman between 40 and 50 years old with shoulder-length blonde hair who drives a 2008 to 2013 Ford Escape.

They estimate the damage at around 500,000 Canadian dollars.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Guest wins nearly $2.7M after Millionaire Progressive hits at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest wins nearly $2.7M after Millionaire Progressive hits at Las Vegas Strip property
The Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada
Owner of store in Las Vegas mall charged with selling counterfeit goods
Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (Right)
Police say 2 women accused after man found dead in Las Vegas Strip hotel room

Latest News

Oakland A's stadium
Clark County bonds could help fill in $200 million ballpark financing gap
The funeral was held for Jordan Neely, the street artist who was strangled on a subway train.
Funeral held for New York City subway rider Jordan Neely
Several U.S. cities are working to absorb busloads of migrants being sent there from Texas.
Border crisis: Major cities see rising migrant arrivals
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face ‘serious differences’