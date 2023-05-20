17-year-old motorcyclist killed in northwest Las Vegas Valley crash

May. 19, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At approximately 1:58 p.m. on Friday, a 17-year-old male was killed in a motorcycle crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to a report from Las Vegas police, a 2012 Honda CBR250 motorcycle was traveling south on Grand Montecito Pkwy. approaching W. Deer Springs Way when the operator approached a curved section of the road. He failed to negotiate this and the Honda traveled off the road, ejecting the operator.

After separating from the Honda, the operator collided with a large palm tree. Medical personnel transported him to the UMC Trauma Unit in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

His death marks the 49th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2023. The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

