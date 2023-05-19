West Las Vegas school recalls yearbooks after student quotes ‘hate group leader’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A private school in the west Las Vegas Valley is recalling its yearbooks after it was discovered that a published quote submitted by a student is from a “hate group leader.”

In a statement released Friday, the Meadows School said it was discovered this week that its Middle and Upper School yearbook “was marred by content that did not support our values of character and inclusion.”

The student who submitted the quote, as well as the specific quote itself, was not revealed in the statement. The student has been removed from campus and is no longer part of the school, administration said in the statement.

“The senior section of our yearbook includes student-provided quotes. Unfortunately, after publication, we found a quote that was submitted and falsely cited as anonymous that was tied to a known hate group leader. As The Meadows School does not condone hate speech or racism of any kind, we will not allow this quote to remain in a publication that celebrates our students and represents our school.”

The school has requested that all copies of the yearbook be returned. The Anti-Defamation League and other community leaders have been consulted on what can be done to support anyone impacted, the statement says.

