Sweets Raku in Las Vegas’ Chinatown to permanently close

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beloved Chinatown eatery, Sweets Raku, has announced it is permanently closing.

According to a post from Sweets Raku on Instagram, the delicious eatery will close its doors on June 30.

The shop cited “circumstances beyond our control” for the closure.

Sweets Raku has been a staple in Las Vegas’ Chinatown since opening in 2013.

“Since 2013 when we open, we are truly thankful and so fortunate to all our customers who have supported us the past few years. Thank you to the community embraced us so kindly and for wonderful memories we created here,” the eatery said in the post.

